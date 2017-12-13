Pay for new Power Five football coaches

By The Associated Press



Power Five schools that handed out eight-figure contracts to football coaches this fall could face millions in new taxes on those coaches' salaries if the tax overhaul becomes law. Here's a look at how much the new coaches are making and the potential tax burden on the universities:

Arizona State:

Herm Edwards: five years, $12.5 million total, $2.5 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $2.5 million total, $500,000 annually.

Pay cut: $700,000 annually over predecessor Todd Graham.

___

Arkansas:

Chad Morris: six years, $21 million total, $3.5 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $4.2 million total, $700,000 annually.

Pay cut: $700,000 annually over predecessor Bret Bielema.

___

Florida:

Dan Mullen: six years, $36.6 million total, $6.1 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $7.32 million total, $1.22 million annually.

Raise: $1.6 million annually over predecessor Jim McElwain.

___

Florida State:

Willie Taggart: six years, $30 million total, $5 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $6 million total, $1 million annually.

Pay cut: $700,000 annually over predecessor Jimbo Fisher.

___

Mississippi:

(asterisk)Matt Luke: four years, $12.6 million total, $3.15 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $2.52 million total, $630,000 annually.

Pay cut: $1.55 million annually over predecessor Hugh Freeze.

___

Mississippi State:

Joe Moorhead: four years, $11 million total, $2.75 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $2.2 million total, $440,000 annually.

Pay cut: $1.75 million annually over predecessor Dan Mullen.

___

Nebraska:

Scott Frost: seven years, $35 million total, $5 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $7 million total, $1 million annually.

Raise: $2.1 million annually over predecessor Mike Riley.

___

Oregon:

Mario Cristobal: five years, $12.5 million total, $2.5 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $2.5 million total, $500,000 annually.

Pay cut of $400,000 annually over predecessor Willie Taggart.

___

Oregon State:

Jonathan Smith: five years, $9.5 million total, $1.9 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $1.9 million total, $380,000 annually.

Pay cut: $750,000 annually over predecessor Gary Andersen.

___

Tennessee:

Jeremy Pruitt: six years, $22.8 million total, $3.8 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $4.56 million total, $760,000 annually.

Pay cut: $300,000 annually over predecessor Butch Jones.

___

Texas A&M:

Jimbo Fisher: 10 years, $75 million total, $7.5 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $15 million total, $1.5 million annually.

Raise: $2.5 million a year annually over predecessor Kevin Sumlin.

___

UCLA:

Chip Kelly: five years, $23.3 million total, $4.66 million annually.

Potential tax burden: $4.66 million total, $932,000 annually.

Raise: $1.1 million annually over predecessor Jim Mora.

___

(asterisk)Matt Luke coached Mississippi for the entire season as interim coach before he was given a contract after the season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.