Pay for new Power Five football coaches

Power Five schools that handed out eight-figure contracts to football coaches this fall could face millions in new taxes on those coaches' salaries if the tax overhaul becomes law. Here's a look at how much the new coaches are making and the potential tax burden on the universities:
Arizona State:
Herm Edwards: five years, $12.5 million total, $2.5 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $2.5 million total, $500,000 annually.
Pay cut: $700,000 annually over predecessor Todd Graham.
___
Arkansas:
Chad Morris: six years, $21 million total, $3.5 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $4.2 million total, $700,000 annually.
Pay cut: $700,000 annually over predecessor Bret Bielema.
___
Florida:
Dan Mullen: six years, $36.6 million total, $6.1 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $7.32 million total, $1.22 million annually.
Raise: $1.6 million annually over predecessor Jim McElwain.
___
Florida State:
Willie Taggart: six years, $30 million total, $5 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $6 million total, $1 million annually.
Pay cut: $700,000 annually over predecessor Jimbo Fisher.
___
Mississippi:
(asterisk)Matt Luke: four years, $12.6 million total, $3.15 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $2.52 million total, $630,000 annually.
Pay cut: $1.55 million annually over predecessor Hugh Freeze.
___
Mississippi State:
Joe Moorhead: four years, $11 million total, $2.75 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $2.2 million total, $440,000 annually.
Pay cut: $1.75 million annually over predecessor Dan Mullen.
___
Nebraska:
Scott Frost: seven years, $35 million total, $5 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $7 million total, $1 million annually.
Raise: $2.1 million annually over predecessor Mike Riley.
___
Oregon:
Mario Cristobal: five years, $12.5 million total, $2.5 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $2.5 million total, $500,000 annually.
Pay cut of $400,000 annually over predecessor Willie Taggart.
___
Oregon State:
Jonathan Smith: five years, $9.5 million total, $1.9 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $1.9 million total, $380,000 annually.
Pay cut: $750,000 annually over predecessor Gary Andersen.
___
Tennessee:
Jeremy Pruitt: six years, $22.8 million total, $3.8 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $4.56 million total, $760,000 annually.
Pay cut: $300,000 annually over predecessor Butch Jones.
___
Texas A&M:
Jimbo Fisher: 10 years, $75 million total, $7.5 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $15 million total, $1.5 million annually.
Raise: $2.5 million a year annually over predecessor Kevin Sumlin.
___
UCLA:
Chip Kelly: five years, $23.3 million total, $4.66 million annually.
Potential tax burden: $4.66 million total, $932,000 annually.
Raise: $1.1 million annually over predecessor Jim Mora.
___
(asterisk)Matt Luke coached Mississippi for the entire season as interim coach before he was given a contract after the season.
