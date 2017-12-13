Netflix: What's coming, going in January

(RNN) - Netflix viewers will have the option to ring in the new year by binging on Batman, The Godfather, Lethal Weapon or Bring It On.
Most or all of those four movie series will drop on the online streaming service Jan. 1. Subscribers will trade out offerings including the Saw movies, recent seasons of Law and Order: SVU and multiple Pokemon films, as they all leave Netflix the same day.
Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
