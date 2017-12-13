Netflix: What's coming, going in January - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

(RNN) - Netflix viewers will have the option to ring in the new year by binging on Batman, The Godfather, Lethal Weapon or Bring It On.

Most or all of those four movie series will drop on the online streaming service Jan. 1. Subscribers will trade out offerings including the Saw movies, recent seasons of Law and Order: SVU and multiple Pokemon films, as they all leave Netflix the same day.

ARRIVING IN JANUARY:

Available Jan. 1

  • 10,000 B.C.
  • 30 Days of Night
  • Age Of Shadows
  • AlphaGo
  • America's Sweethearts
  • Apollo 13
  • Batman
  • Batman & Robin
  • Batman Begins
  • Batman Forever
  • Batman Returns
  • Breakfast at Tiffany's
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Caddyshack
  • Chef & My Fridge: 2017
  • Defiance
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Eastsiders: Season 3
  • Furry Vengeance
  • Glacé: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
  • King Kong
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • License to Wed
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Love Actually
  • Lovesick: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • National Treasure
  • Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
  • Stardust
  • Strictly Ballroom
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • The First Time
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Godfather: Part III
  • The Italian Job
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Truman Show
  • The Vault
  • Training Day
  • Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
  • Troy
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available Jan. 2

  • Mustang Island
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Rent

Available Jan. 5

  • Before I Wake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rotten - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 6

  • Episodes: Season 1-5

Available Jan. 8

  • The Conjuring

Available Jan. 10

  • 47 Meters Down
  • Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • In The Deep

Available Jan. 12

  • Colony: Season 2
  • Disjointed: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Somebody Feed Phil - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Man Who Would Be Polka King
  • The Polka King - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Tom Segura: Disgraceful - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 14

  • Wild Hogs

Available Jan. 15

  • 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
  • Rehenes
  • Unrest

Available Jan. 16

  • Dallas Buyers Club
  • Katt Williams: Great America - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rita: Season 4

Available Jan. 17

  • Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Available Jan. 18

  • Bad Day for the Cut
  • Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 19

  • Drug Lords: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Grace and Frankie: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Open House - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 23

  • Todd Glass: Act Happy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 24

  • Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 25

  • Acts of Vengeance

Available Jan. 26

  • A Futile and Stupid Gesture - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dirty Money - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Llama Llama: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • One Day at a Time: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 28

  • El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
  • El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 29

  • The Force

Available Jan. 30

  • Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
  • Retribution: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 31

  • Disney·Pixar Cars 3

LAST CALL

Leaving Jan. 1

  • Chicago
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Dressed to Kill
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Forrest Gump
  • Four Brothers
  • Free Willy
  • Grease
  • Gremlins
  • I Am Sam
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
  • License to Drive
  • Made of Honor
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
  • Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
  • Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
  • Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
  • Police Academy
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Requiem for a Dream
  • Saw
  • Saw II
  • Saw III
  • Saw IV
  • Saw V
  • Saw VI
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • Someone Like You
  • The Addams Family
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Day the Earth Stood Still
  • The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
  • The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
  • The Man with One Red Shoe
  • The Manhattan Project
  • The Mighty Ducks
  • The Parent Trap
  • The Secret Garden
  • The Switch
  • Three Coins in the Fountain
  • White Chicks
  • Young Mr. Lincoln

Leaving Jan. 3

  • VHS

Leaving Jan. 4

  • Lost: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Jan. 5

  • Fantasia
  • Fantasia 2000
  • The Host

Leaving Jan. 15

  • Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Jan. 30

  • Futurama: Seasons 7-10

