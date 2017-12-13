3 charged in shootings that wounded 4, more charges possible

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people wounded.

Marcus D. Greene, Jr., 18, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of assault, along with one count each of wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Greene is charged with being the person who shot four people at 17th St. and Hale Ave. around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 12. A witness told police the shots came from the driver's side of a black SUV. Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide Unit, said the victims - ages 17, 17, 19 and 20 - all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Approximately two hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy told police Greene had fired shots at him from the driver's side back seat of a black Honda Pilot in the 2000 block of St. Louis Ave. in the Park Hill neighborhood. The juvenile said he was riding home from the store on his bike when saw the driver of the Pilot, Dae'Vaughn Sullivan, point at him and saw Greene in the seat behind the driver holding a gun. Feeling that something was not right, the juvenile said he started toward the sidewalk and then Greene started shooting at him.

The juvenile was not wounded. Police said they collected shell casings from at least three different caliber weapons at the scene.

Sullivan, 18, of Louisville, had been arrested Dec. 8 by LMPD for receiving stolen property over $10,000, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence, fleeing or evading police and leaving the scene of an accident. Those charges stemmed from an attempt by LMPD to stop a speeding car in the 1300 block of S. Floyd Street. When police pulled in behind the car, it sped off traveling the wrong way on Preston St. before crashing into a parked truck at Ormsby Ave and barely missed a pedestrian standing in front of the vehicle. The pedestrian had to jump out of the way.

After the accident, Sullivan ran but was caught by the officer in the 400 block of Marret Ave. Witnesses told police that Sullivan had put a gun into the wheel well of an SUV in front of the house where he was arrested. Police recovered the 9mm handgun and learned the car Sullivan was driving had been stolen.

The juvenile who was shot at on St. Louis Ave. told police there was a third person in the SUV sitting in the front passenger seat. Around 6:10 p.m., police stopped the Honda Pilot, which had been stolen Dec. 10 from the 100 block of Breckenridge Square, in the 700 block of S. Jackson. Detectives said the third man, Mekell Williams, 20, of Louisville, was a passenger in the SUV.

Green, Sullivan and Williams are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $250,000 cash bond. They are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

McKinley said they are still investigating another shooting that happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. 32nd Street that wounded two men, ages 20 and 22. No one has been charged in that case, but McKinley said the Honda Pilot has been placed at the scene and she believes all of the shootings are connected.

