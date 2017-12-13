3 charged in shootings that wounded 6, more charges possible

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three drive-by shootings in two hours. Six people were shot and three people have been arrested. Police confirming the cases are connected.

Marcus D. Greene, Jr., 18, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of assault, along with one count each of wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Greene is charged with being the person who shot four people at 17th St. and Hale Ave. around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 12. A witness told police the shots came from the driver's side of a black SUV. Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide Unit, said the victims - ages 17, 17, 19 and 20 - all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"I was in the house and heard about seven or eight shots," Louisville resident Anna Nuby said. "I heard a car rev up its engine you could tell it was speeding down the street. Then I came outside and they were hollering call the police."

This crime scene is in councilman David James' district in the California neighborhood. He said the victims here were innocent.

"I know that the victims for the one that occurred near California Community Center had just left the California Community Center being the kids that they were supposed to be," Councilman James said. "They had their backpacks with them."

Approximately two hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy told police Greene had fired shots at him from the driver's side back seat of a black Honda Pilot in the 2000 block of St. Louis Ave. in the Park Hill neighborhood. The juvenile said he was riding home from the store on his bike when saw the driver of the Pilot, Dae'Vaughn Sullivan, point at him and saw Greene in the seat behind the driver holding a gun. Feeling that something was not right, the juvenile said he started toward the sidewalk and then Greene started shooting at him.

The juvenile was not wounded. Police said they collected shell casings from at least three different caliber weapons at the scene.

Sullivan, 18, of Louisville, had been arrested Dec. 8 by LMPD for receiving stolen property over $10,000, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence, fleeing or evading police and leaving the scene of an accident. Those charges stemmed from an attempt by LMPD to stop a speeding car in the 1300 block of S. Floyd Street. When police pulled in behind the car, it sped off traveling the wrong way on Preston St. before crashing into a parked truck at Ormsby Ave and barely missed a pedestrian standing in front of the vehicle. The pedestrian had to jump out of the way.

After the accident, Sullivan ran but was caught by the officer in the 400 block of Marret Ave. Witnesses told police that Sullivan had put a gun into the wheel well of an SUV in front of the house where he was arrested. Police recovered the 9mm handgun and learned the car Sullivan was driving had been stolen.

The juvenile who was shot at on St. Louis Ave. told police there was a third person in the SUV sitting in the front passenger seat. Around 6:10 p.m., police stopped the Honda Pilot, which had been stolen Dec. 10 from the 100 block of Breckenridge Square, in the 700 block of S. Jackson. Detectives said the third man, Mekell Williams, 20, of Louisville, was a passenger in the SUV. Sullivan, who lives in the area where the SUV was found, was taken into custody and brought to LMPD headquarters for questioning. He was later charged with wanton endangerment.

Green, Sullivan and Williams are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $250,000 cash bond. They are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

McKinley said they are still investigating another shooting that happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. 32nd Street that wounded two men, ages 20 and 22. No one has been charged in that case, but McKinley said the Honda Pilot has been placed at the scene and she believes all of the shootings are connected.

The owner of the Honda Pilot says she noticed her vehicle was stolen from her apartment parking lot off Breckinridge Square on Sunday morning. She didn't want to be identified but spoke to WAVE 3 News. She fears what could have happened to her and her family.

"It's scary because initially thought that it was scary in general," the woman said. "Could have come home and found them stealing our car but, it's even scarier when you realize that if it's the same person who stole our car they were armed and obviously willing to shoot."

