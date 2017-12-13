Ex-NHL star's wife: Trump made advance on me in elevator

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got a fight she wants after President Donald Trump attacked her in a provocative tweet that claimed she'd begged him for campaign contributions and would "do anything" for them.

California and the Trump administration will square off before a U.S. judge who will decide whether to block new rules allowing more employers to opt out of birth control coverage for women.

NEW YORK (AP) - The wife of Hall of Fame hockey player Luc Robitaille has tweeted about an advance she says Donald Trump made on her more than two decades ago in an elevator at Madison Square Garden.

Stacia Robitaille wrote Monday on Twitter that Trump "was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn't make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident."

The couple married in 1992. Luc Robitaille played for the New York Rangers from 1995-97 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He currently is president of the Los Angeles Kings.

Stacia Robitaille responded to criticism in a second tweet , saying: "I'm not a liberal lefty and I'm not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself."

More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the last year. He denies the allegations.

