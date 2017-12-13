UPDATE: ISP trooper released from hospital; suspect charged with attempted murder

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – An Indiana State Police trooper was released from the hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot in the head.

ISP trooper Morgenn Evans was released from University of Louisville Hospital after he was allegedly shot by Oscar Kays, 79.

ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin said Evans pulled over Kays, on suspicion of DUI, shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Park Place and Main Street.

Evans and Kays got into an altercation and Goodin said Kays shot him in the head with a small-caliber handgun. Evans returned fire.

Kays took off in his vehicle and Evans followed, Goodin said.

PREVIOUS STORY: ISP identifies trooper, suspect involved in traffic stop shooting in Jeffersonville

Several minutes later, Evans told dispatchers that shots had been fired and he'd been hit. Colleagues then rushed to his location at Park Place and Brighton to render aid.

Meanwhile, Kays was able to escape and go to his home near the intersection of Huston and Schuler drives.

Goodin said once troopers arrived at Kays' home, he came out front while holding a long gun and confronted them. He then went back inside and came out of the backdoor with the gun. Eventually, he dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

Kays was wounded and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Goodin said Kays was injured from Evans returning fire, but it was not clear if he was shot or was struck by shrapnel.

Kays was released from the hospital Tuesday night and booked into Clark County Jail where he was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement. He was scheduled to appear in Clark Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Goodin said Kays had an Indiana gun permit and was not known to police prior to Tuesday evening. When asked why he fired at Evans, Goodin said Kays said he did not want to go to jail.

Evans has been with ISP since October 2016. Goodin said Evans is a standout officer in the department.

ISP officials are continuing to investigate the case. Mull said more charges could be filed against Kays as the investigation continues.





