Kentucky Colonels gives Lourdes Foundation Award

Lourdes Foundation received a grant from the Kentucky Colonels to purchase security cameras for the Lourdes Medical Pavilion on the campus of Lourdes Hospital.

Donations to Lourdes Foundation improve the health of our community by providing support for advanced technology and other projects and services that enhance patient care.

“A Kentucky Colonel is more than just a certificate, it’s a group of compassionate individuals that care about the citizens of Kentucky and who want to make a difference,” said Barbara Dutschke, Commanding General of the Board of Trustees of the Kentucky Colonels. “We harness our members’ generous donations and award grants to not-for-profits to help those most in need throughout the Commonwealth.”

The Kentucky Colonels is an organization of talented and capable men and women appointed by the Governor because of their citizenship and service.

Their primary objective is to support Kentucky organizations who stand ready to help our citizens everywhere. The Kentucky Colonels, through their Good Works Program, distributed $1.5 million to support 171 worthy causes this year, which will impact over 3 million people across the state.

“We are grateful for the support of the KY Colonels and value the great work they do every day,” says Jessica Toren, Lourdes Foundation President. “This project will help improve security for our patients, employees, and visitors.”?

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.