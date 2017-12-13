Documents: City of Prospect aims to release records related to Explorer probe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police department and a former assistant chief are at odds over the release of documents involving the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program child abuse investigation.

WAVE 3 News was the first to report the former Prospect Assistant Chief Todd Shaw resigned from his position following an internal investigation.

WAVE 3 News then filed an open records request to obtain documents in relation to Shaw and the now-closed internal investigation.

On Friday, Shaw sued to prevent the city of Prospect from releasing those records. However, it appears Prospect still planned to release the documents.

Now, in an additional motion filed just Wednesday, Shaw's attorney is asking a judge for an injunction against Prospect, saying, "Contrary to Plaintiff's assertions, Defendant Prospect believes that certain records it holds relating to plaintiff are not exempt from disclosure ... and plans on releasing these records in response to the open records request."

A hearing has been scheduled for Monday, at which a judge will decide whether the documents will be handed over.

