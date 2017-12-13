Two arrested in Lousiana for McCracken Co., KY theft charges

Two people were arrested in Louisiana for auto and firearm theft charges in McCracken County.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department began an investigation into the theft of a vehicle and firearms from the 4000 block of Bethel Church Road on December 1.

Through investigation, deputies learned that 30-year-old Sarah Young of Ledbetter, Kentucky, and Johnathan Coates of West Paducah, Kentucky, had been at the residence the previous night and were suspected of taking a vehicle and 4 firearms.

On Wednesday, December 6, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department were notified that the stolen vehicle was seen near Gray, Louisiana, after being involved in a pursuit in that area.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department worked in conjunction with detectives from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana to issue arrest warrants for Young and Coates.

Young and Coates are currently being held at the Lafourches Parish, Louisiana jail on local charges. Arrests warrants have been issued from McCracken County for the theft of the car and firearms.

The pair will face extradition to McCracken County upon release from Lafourche Parish, Lousiana jail.

Both Young and Coates are charged with: Theft By Unlawful Taking (Auto) $500 or more but under $10,000 – Class D Felony and Theft By Unlawful Taking (Firearm) – (4) counts – Class D Felony.

