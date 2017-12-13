Awaiting locksmith, car theft victim watches suspect drive off

Kyler Higdon is accused of stealing a car, and then taking it again as its owner caught up with it later and awaited a locksmith. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car theft isn't the most unusual crime, but it's how the suspect was caught that might leave LMPD investigators talking about this case for a while.

An officer on Tuesday called the woman whose car was stolen to let her know that it had been found. When she arrived at the scene, she had no keys, so she called a locksmith. As she and another person waited in another car for the locksmith to arrive, the man accused of taking the car approached it, got in and drove off.

The woman took a photo of the alleged thief and shared it with police. Eventually, investigators found the car a second time on Springfield Drive.

Police found two people in the car, one of whom was 21-year-old Kyler Higdon, who, according to his arrest report, had the keys in his pocket.

Higdon has been charged with receiving stolen property.

