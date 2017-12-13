Texas A&M-Commerce QB Perez leads AP D-II All-America team

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez and Gannon running back Marc Jones highlight The Associated Press Division II All-America team.
Perez leads D-II in yards passing with 4,390 yards and has thrown 42 touchdowns. The senior has guided Texas A&M-Commerce to the Division II national championship game, where it will play West Florida on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.
Jones is Division II's leading rusher at 197.8 yards per game.
Perez and Jones are among 10 finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in Division II. Other finalists selected to first-team All-America were Slippery Rock defensive lineman Marcus Martin and Central Oklahoma receiver J.T. Luper.
The team was selected by a panel of sports information directors from around the country.
___
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Luis Perez, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce.
Running backs - Marc Jones, senior, Gannon; Cameron Mayberry, sophomore, Colorado School of Mines.
Linemen - Alex Cappa, senior, Humboldt State; Lavonte Hights, senior, Shepherd; Dominic Giunta, senior, Ashland; Harley Vaughan, senior, West Georgia; Gavin De Los Santos, senior, Harding.
Tight end - D.J. Cornish, sophomore, Shepherd.
Receivers - J.T. Luper, senior, Central Oklahoma; Weston Carr, sophomore, Azusa Pacific.
All-purpose player - Devontae Jackson, junior, West Georgia.
Kicker - Casey Bednarski, junior, Minnesota State.
DEFENSE
Linemen - Marcus Martin, senior, Slippery Rock; Bo Banner, senior, Central Washington; Adonis Davis, junior, Florida Tech; Myles Humphrey, senior, Shepherd.
Linebacker - Kevin Haynes, senior, Central Washington; Terry Samuel, junior, West Alabama; Dennis Gardeck, senior, Sioux Falls.
Backs - Tyler Hasty, junior, Central Washington; Tavierre Thomas, senior, Ferris State; J.R. Stevens, sophomore, Indiana, Pennsylvania; Chris Johnson, junior, North Alabama.
Punter - Justin Marcha, senior, Emporia State.
___
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Travis Tarnowski, senior, Ashland.
Running back - Walter Fletcher, sophomore, Edinboro; Deshawn Jones, sophomore, Missouri S&T.
Linemen - Andrew Alten, senior, Findlay; Jerron Seales, senior, Indiana, Pennsylvania; Jake Daugherty, senior, Ferris State; Daniel Owens, senior, Wingate; Jared Machorro, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce.
Tight end - Qua Boyd, junior, West Alabama.
Receivers - Marcus Johnson, senior, Slippery Rock; Jalen Tolliver, senior, Arkansas-Monticello.
All-purpose player - Ja'Quan Gardner, senior, Humboldt State.
Kicker - Cole Tracy, senior, Assumption.
DEFENSE
Linemen - Evan Perrizo, senior, Minnesota State; Zach Seiler, junior, Ferris State; Nathan Shepherd, senior, Fort Hays State; John Williamson, junior, West Florida.
Linebacker - Kyle Kitchens, senior, Catawba; Sam Blankenship, junior, Harding; Tyler Morrisey, junior, West Chester.
Backs - Tevin Madison, senior, West Alabama; Cua' Rose, junior, Arkansas Tech; Aaron Ivory, senior, Findlay; Marvin Conley, junior, West Florida.
Punter - Zach Gaines, sophomore, West Alabama.
___
Selection panel: Todd Anderson, UNC Pembroke; Josh Deer, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota; Jon Holtz, Slippery Rock (Pennsylvania); John Kean, Missouri S&T; Josh Manck, Texas A&M-Commerce; Jeff Weiss, Wayne State (Michigan).
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In making the appointment, the governor was weighing a short-term replacement against pressure from top Democrats in Washington to name someone who would run in 2018 in a special election to complete Franken's term ending in 2020.More >>
In making the appointment, the governor was weighing a short-term replacement against pressure from top Democrats in Washington to name someone who would run in 2018 in a special election to complete Franken's term ending in 2020.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore >>
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore >>
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>