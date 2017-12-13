One person injured in collision with KY State Transportation truck

One man collided with a Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet truck on the Clarks River Bridge on Wednesday, December 13 at 8 a.m.

The crash happened on Wednesday, December 14, at 8 a.m.

18-year-old Tyler Riley of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving eastbound crossing the bridge when it collided with the rear of the Dodge pick up owned by the Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet.

The state vehicle was parked and unoccupied on the bridge as part of the crew was cleaning up debris in the area.

There were warning signs around the area and a flashing arrow on the truck was struck.

The eastbound lane of Clarks River Road was reduced to one lane over the bridge for an hour to clean up the damage.

Riley sustained injuries and was transported to Baptist ER by Mercy Ambulance.

