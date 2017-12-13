Jeff PD officers sworn in just 12 hours after trooper shot

Six officers were sworn in on Wednesday morning, officially joining the Jeffersonville Police Department. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE 3) - Six officers were sworn in on Wednesday morning, officially joining the Jeffersonville Police Department.

Five of the new officers transferred from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Madison Police Department and Clarksville Police Department. For some, Jeffersonville is where they were born and raised, and the community have always wanted to serve.

The sacrifice of these officers is in the spotlight even more on Wednesday, after Tuesday night when their fellow brother in blue was shot in the head while making a traffic stop.

Indiana State Police Trooper Morgenn Evans pulled the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck over just after 7 p.m. in the area of East Park Place and Main Street. The driver fled but was later arrested by police. Trooper Evans was rushed to University Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

"Of all days to be swearing in six new police officers, with the events that took place last night, it's a reminder," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said, "Don't ever take anything for granted. The scary thing is it was probably two inches away from being a fatal accident.

New JPD Patrolman Levi James said it's a reminder how quickly things can change while on the job.

"This job can go from zero to 100 in the blink of an eye literally, I have a strong family support but everyone is in touch with the reality of the dangers from time to time of the job," James said.

His girlfriend Kelsey Lakins said last night's officer shooting makes the sacrifice a reality.

"You have to count your blessings when they come home safe," Lakins said. "That's the most important thing we want them to come to us. Their job is very dangerous and we're glad they're out there protecting our streets and protecting our families.

The six will join a team of 85 police officers at the Jeffersonville Police Department

