Louisville meets with NCAA to appeal basketball sanctions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville officials are meeting with the NCAA's Infractions Appeals Committee to appeal sanctions from a sex scandal that could include vacation of the 2013 men's basketball championship.

University spokesman John Karman confirmed Wednesday's hearing in Atlanta with the Appeals Committee, with a decision expected by February. The NCAA in June placed the school on four years' probation and ordered vacation of up to 123 victories, including the 2013 title. Those penalties followed an investigation into an escort's allegations that former Cardinals basketball staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers for sex parties with players and recruits.

Louisville said the penalties are "grossly excessive" in its October response to the infractions appeal committee. The university also said the infractions committee didn't follow precedent and had never imposed penalties where student-athletes weren't culpable for misconduct.

