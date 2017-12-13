McCarthy: Packers' Rodgers preparing to play this weekend
(AP Photo/Don Wright). In this Nov. 26, 2017, photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Rodgers has been "medically cleared to return" to action after m...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to play against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.
Rodgers was medically cleared to return from a collarbone injury on Tuesday night.
Rodgers missed the last seven games after breaking his right collarbone in Week 6 at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP is eligible to be activated on Friday, eight weeks after initially going on injured reserve.
The Packers (7-6) went 3-4 with backup Brett Hundley starting at quarterback to stay in the playoff race. They are one of four teams with at least seven wins chasing Atlanta for the second wild-card berth in the NFC.
