Police respond to deadly accident at 7th and Hill streets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police and EMS are responding to an deadly wreck a 7th and Hill streets.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 1:25 p.m..

According to police, an LMPD cruiser was approaching the intersection with lights and siren on, when a pickup truck saw the cruiser approaching and swerved, causing a van to swerve into oncoming traffic.

The van was struck head on by a commercial garbage truck.

The passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was transported to University Hospital.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

