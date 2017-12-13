Credit card skimmer believed to have been used in Ohio Co.

In and out of the courtroom Wednesday, the suspect joked around about the bond set in the case and the potential sentences he faced.More >>
In and out of the courtroom Wednesday, the suspect joked around about the bond set in the case and the potential sentences he faced.More >>
University of Louisville officials met with the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
University of Louisville officials met with the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
All three were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.More >>
All three were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.More >>
Police and EMS are responding to a wreck a 7th and Hill Streets.More >>
Police and EMS are responding to a wreck a 7th and Hill Streets.More >>
The Louisville Water Company lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.More >>
The Louisville Water Company lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.More >>