UofL officials make their case to NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee

(WAVE) - University of Louisville officials met with the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday in Atlanta.

It is UofL's final step in the process of attempting to retain the 2013 national championship, the 2012 Final Four and the money earned during those tournament runs.

Still at issue is the cash-for-sex scandal that rocked the UofL basketball program when self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell released a bombshell memoir in October 2015.

Several months later, UofL ruled itself ineligible for postseason play, hoping that self-sanctioning would minimize any penalties handed down by the NCAA

>> Get the latest on the Louisville Cardinals in the Cards Corner

Wednesday, UofL interim athletic director Vince Tyra, interim president Dr. Greg Postel and a few other UofL officials attended the meeting.

We were very prepared and passionate about our position," Tyra said via text message to WAVE 3 News. "It's a very structured and objective process and now we wait for the IAC's ruling."

A final ruling is expected within a month or so.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

