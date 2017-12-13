Lukaku ends Premier League drought, United beats Bournemouth

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku background celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammate Anthony Martial, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth, at Ol...

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, Engla...

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, centre right, scores his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Wed...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Romelu Lukaku ended a four-game run without scoring in the Premier League to help Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The striker headed in the only goal after 25 minutes on a night of heavy rain and sleet at Old Trafford.

Substitute Marcus Rashford later hit the bar but it was an otherwise subdued performance from United, which needed goalkeeper David de Gea to make a string of fine saves.

It was a swift recovery for United from Sunday's derby loss to Manchester City. Jose Mourinho's team remains 11 points behind City, which won 4-0 at Swansea.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.