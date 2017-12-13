Puel gets revenge on Southampton as Leicester wins 4-1 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Puel gets revenge on Southampton as Leicester wins 4-1

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) - Leicester manager Claude Puel took revenge on former club Southampton by guiding his new team to a 4-1 win in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Puel was fired by Southampton in the offseason, despite taking the team to a League Cup final and an eight-place finish in the league.

He was given another chance in England's top division by Leicester and he is making the most of it, having won four of his seven games in charge - including the last three - and losing only once.

Shinji Okazaki's double and further goals from Riyad Mahrez and Andy King eased Leicester past the struggling Saints, who could only muster a scrappy consolation effort from Japan defender Maya Yoshida.

The main criticism of Puel at Southampton was that his style of football was boring. On his first return to St. Mary's Stadium since his sacking, his Leicester side was 3-0 up at halftime.

His successor, Mauricio Pellegrini, has just one win and six points from Southampton's last eight Premier League games. After 17 games under Puel last season, Southampton had amassed 24 points; under Pellegrino at the same stage, it has 18.

