Tottenham back in top 4 with 2-0 victory over Brighton

(Nigel French/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, centre right, goes down under pressure from Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017.

(Nigel French/PA via AP). Brighton & Hove Albion's Ezequiel Schelotto, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen chase the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017.

(Nigel French/PA via AP). Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert, back, and Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose clash during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017.

(Nigel French/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017.

(Nigel French/PA via AP). Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday Dec. 13...

LONDON (AP) - Tottenham climbed back into the Premier League's top four on Wednesday as Son Heung-min scored his sixth goal in seven starts in a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Tottenham dominated an uninspiring contest at Wembley Stadium and needed a slice of luck to take the lead in the 40th minute when Serge Aurier's cross dropped into the top corner of the net.

Son added Tottenham's second in the 87th minute when his header from Christian Eriksen's cross flew in off Brighton midfielder Davy Propper.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will now turn his attention to a more challenge proposition on Saturday, when his team visits the unbeaten run-away leader Manchester City, which the London club trails by 18 points.

Brighton remained 13th, three points above the relegation zone.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.