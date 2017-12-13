Man charged with felony assault for biting neighbor's face

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky man faces serious charges, accused of biting his neighbor's face.

Stefan Batts, 32, was arrested early Tuesday morning.

According to Elizabethtown Police, the victim saw Batts stumbling in a parking lot and tried to help him.

That's when officers say Batts bit the man. The victim reportedly had a large piece of flesh missing from his face.

Batts faces a felony second degree assault charge. He's being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

He is due in court Dec. 22.

