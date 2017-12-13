2 killed, 3 hurt in fiery head-on crash in southern Indiana

The crash happened on a rural road outside of Hanover, IN. (Source: ISP)

LEXINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a fiery head-on collision in southern Indiana Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 256 near County Road 1000 West. That's about eight miles outside of Hanover, in Jefferson County.

Indiana State Police told us a driver of a black Ford Mustang crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone. That's when he hit a car in the oncoming lane.

The cars spun and when they came to rest, the Mustang caught fire, according to ISP.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ ISP Trooper recovering, accused shooter jokes in court

+ Man charged with felony assault for biting neighbor's face

+ Services set for 3 family members killed in apartment arson

The Mustang's driver, Joshua Hendrix, 34, and his passenger, Amanda Hendrix, 27, both died at the scene.

They were from North Vernon, Indiana.

Two people in the car that was hit were flown to University Hospital in Louisville. The driver of the car suffered life threatening injuries and a passenger is being treated for serious injuries. A third person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

ISP tells us their investigation is not over.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.