Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Just days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013, Kentucky State Representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide.

Multiple sources confirm to WAVE 3 News that Johnson took his life in Bullitt County Wednesday night.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson posted what appeared to be a suicide note to his Facebook page. In that note, Johnson denied allegations laid out in the story by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

The Bullitt County Coroner, David Billings, said officials saw the post on Johnson's Facebook and pinged his phone to check on him. When they arrived to his location, he was dead.

His cause of death was a single gunshot wound, according to Billings. There will be an autopsy Thursday.

The coroner says the death is a "probable suicide."

Politicians are reacting to Johnson's death.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin posted his condolences on Twitter minutes after the news broke.

Saddened to hear of tonight’s death of KY Representative Dan Johnson...My heart breaks for his family tonight...These are heavy days in Frankfort and in America...May God indeed shed His grace on us all...We sure need it... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) December 14, 2017

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul also shared his prayers.

Just terrible news from Kentucky tonight on the passing of Rep. Dan Johnson. I cannot imagine his pain or the heartbreak his family is dealing with tonight. Kelley and I pray for his loved ones. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 14, 2017

Former Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives Jeff Hoover sent a Tweet saying Johnson was there for him before his recent resignation due to sexual harassment allegations in early November:

I am very sad over the passing of Rep. Dan Johnson. Over the past few weeks in some of the darkest days of my life, he reached out to me, encouraged me, and prayed for me. Prayers for his wife, children, grandchildren and all affected by this sad event. — Jeff Hoover (@KYHoover) December 14, 2017

Bullitt County Judge Executive Melanie Roberts shared the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened by this tragic event and my prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown issued the following statement:

"This is a tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Dan Johnson."

Louisville Public Media, who published the recent report on Johnson's alleged sexual assault, issued a statement Wednesday night::

“All of us at Louisville Public Media are deeply sad to hear that State Representative Dan Johnson has died, apparently of suicide. We grieve for his family, friends, church community and constituents.

Our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting released a report on Johnson this week. Our aim, as always, is to provide the public with fact-based, unbiased reporting and hold public officials accountable for their actions.

As part of our process, we reached out to Representative Johnson numerous times over the course of a seven-month investigation. He declined requests to talk about our findings.”

Johnson attracted national attention while running for office in 2016, because of his Facebook posts depicting the Obamas as apes. Strongly supporting President Trump, Johnson beat the incumbent Democrat Linda Belcher for the seat.

