KY Representative Dan Johnson commits suicide in Bullitt County

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

Multiple sources confirm to WAVE 3 News that Johnson took his life in Bullitt County Wednesday night.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson posted what appeared to be a suicide note to his Facebook page. In that note, Johnson denied allegations laid out in the story by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Rep. 'Pope' Dan Johnson denies sexual assault allegations

+ Johnson won't resign amid teen sexual assault claims

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin acknowledged Johnson's death on Twitter minutes after the news broke.

Saddened to hear of tonight’s death of KY Representative Dan Johnson...My heart breaks for his family tonight...These are heavy days in Frankfort and in America...May God indeed shed His grace on us all...We sure need it... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) December 14, 2017

Bullitt County Judge Executive Melanie Roberts confirmed Johnson's death to us. She shared the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened by this tragic event and my prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown issued the following statement:

"This is a tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Dan Johnson."

Johnson attracted national attention while running for office in 2016, because of his Facebook posts depicting the Obamas as apes. Strongly supporting President Trump, Johnson beat the incumbent Democrat Linda Belcher for the seat.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.