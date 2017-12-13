Officer involved in shooting at Family Dollar on west Broadway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on west Broadway.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 8:47 p.m. of a robbery in the 1200 block of Broadway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

It was later reported to be an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar at this location.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.