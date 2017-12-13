Single vehicle collision injures one in McCracken County, KY

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Oaks Road on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:03 p.m.

James McCrady, 43, was traveling westbound when his vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, according to Deputy Derick Pugh.

McCrady overcorrected and his vehicle overturned striking a tree.

According to Deputy Pugh, McCrady managed to crawl out of the vehicle and was alert when first responders arrived.

McCrady was transported to Lourdes Medical Pavilion with non-life-threatening injuries.

