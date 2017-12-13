UofL Athletic Association sues Rick Pitino

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Athletic Association has sued former men's head basketball coach Rick Pitino.

ULAA is suing for monies the NCAA requested the university return from conference revenue sharing from potentially vacated wins during the 2012-2015 Men's Basketball Tournaments, in addition to legal fees.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: UofL Sex Scandal

"To the extent the University is obligated to pay financial penalties to the NCAA, the University is entitled to indemnity from Mr. Pitino for the total amount of the penalties, if any and any other resultant consequential damages, including the cost and attorneys' fees associated with the compliance investigation and defense of this action," the lawsuit says.

RELATED STORIES

+ EXCLUSIVE: Pitino's attorney responds to firing by UofL

+ Rick Pitino seeks compensatory, punitive damages in lawsuit against Adidas

Read the entire lawsuit here:

University of Louisville representatives spoke to NCAA officials earlier Wednesday in an effort to plead its final case against the vacation of wins, most specifically the 2013 National Championship.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.