Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Dixie Heights 81, Villa Madonna 61

Eminence 73, Riverside Christian 16

Nicholas Co. 70, Fleming Co. 59

Perry Co. Central 63, Leslie Co. 58

St. Henry 64, Bellevue 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bracken Co. 55, Lewis Co. 54

Cooper 78, Boone Co. 63

Cov. Holy Cross 75, Newport 39

Grant Co. 44, Lexington Catholic 41

Harrison Co. 57, Paris 40

Knott Co. Central 75, June Buchanan 27

Leslie Co. 74, Jackson City 23

Lou. Sacred Heart 86, Lou. Eastern 56

Nicholas Co. 68, Augusta 22

Powell Co. 59, Breathitt Co. 30

Russell 70, Fleming Co. 36

Scott 56, Notre Dame 29

Scott Co. 85, Frederick Douglass 36

Walton-Verona 59, Lloyd Memorial 53

