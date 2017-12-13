Apple iPhone scam reported in McCracken Co., KY

McCracken County deputies are warning about a scam involving iPhones and phone cards on Dec. 13.

According to the sheriff's office, a man called law enforcement said he had Googled a phone number for Apple Customer Service. The number called was answered by a man claiming to be “Ricky."

The victim said that “Ricky” told him in order to receive new phones that he would have to buy iTunes cards and send them to Ricky.

The victim was told that once the cards were received, he would receive new phones. The victim was able to find an actual number to Apple and they told him it was a scam.

The number that continued calling the victim was listed as 855-260-319 and 800-392-0805.

Please be aware of these scams and contact your local sheriff's office if you are scammed.

