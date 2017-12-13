Henderson Co. Animal Control catches at least 10 coyotes

We have an update on a story we were the first to tell you about: Coyote removal in Henderson County.

We spoke to John Zahn from Wildlife Animal Control in Henderson County.

He said his group caught at least 10 coyotes in the past three days which is more than they expected in such a short time.

As we told you last week, families in Balmoral subdivision complained after several attacks. Three dogs were killed by Coyotes just this year.

He said they'll continue their coyote removal efforts until Friday.

