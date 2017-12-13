Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarksville 41, Crawford Co. 40

Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, New Haven 63

Garrett 49, Bellmont 44

Greenwood 48, Triton Central 34

Indpls Howe 117, Indpls Herron 71

Martinsville 47, Indiana Math and Science Academy 38

Wood Memorial 51, Washington 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrean 48, Hanover Central 41

Angola 61, Lakeland 30

Concord 67, S. Bend Clay 21

Elkhart Memorial 46, Elkhart Central 39

Garrett 57, Churubusco 27

Hamilton Hts. 46, Indpls Chatard 21

Homestead 62, Norwell 49

LaCrosse 51, River Forest 30

Lafayette Catholic 66, Fountain Central 24

Lake Central 51, E. Chicago Central 35

LaVille 37, S. Bend Riley 36

Lawrenceburg 55, Harrison, Ohio 42

Lighthouse CPA 87, Hammond Gavit 32

Plymouth 45, Glenn 43

Randolph Southern 43, Cambridge City 42

Rochester 32, Triton 28

S. Central (Union Mills) 50, Wheeler 13

Tipton 49, Northfield 46

Tri 46, Union Co. 43

Wes-Del 64, Union (Modoc) 15

Westville 92, Hammond Science and Tech 7

Whiting 48, Calumet 25

Yorktown 79, Mississinewa 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

N. Miami vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd.

