MetroSafe: Multiple people shot in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of multiple people shot in southwest Louisville.

It happened at 11:23 p.m. in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way. That's off Ashby Lane near the Greenbelt Highway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe confirmed there were multiple shooting victims, but little else is known at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when we have more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.