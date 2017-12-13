Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Dixie Heights 81, Villa Madonna 61
Eminence 73, Riverside Christian 16
Nicholas Co. 70, Fleming Co. 59
North Oldham 62, Trimble Co. 55
Perry Co. Central 63, Leslie Co. 58
St. Henry 64, Bellevue 38
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bracken Co. 55, Lewis Co. 54
Cooper 78, Boone Co. 63
Cov. Holy Cross 75, Newport 39
Grant Co. 44, Lexington Catholic 41
Harrison Co. 57, Paris 40
Knott Co. Central 75, June Buchanan 27
Leslie Co. 74, Jackson City 23
Lou. Sacred Heart 86, Lou. Eastern 56
Nicholas Co. 68, Augusta 22
Powell Co. 59, Breathitt Co. 30
Russell 70, Fleming Co. 36
Scott 56, Notre Dame 29
Scott Co. 85, Frederick Douglass 36
Walton-Verona 59, Lloyd Memorial 53
