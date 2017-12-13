Man charged with drug trafficking resigns from Bullitt Co. Merit Board

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County business owner arrested Monday for trafficking marijuana has resigned from the Bullitt County Merit Board.

Glen Fleming owns an auto body repair shop where police say they found a pound of marijuana.

Four others were also charged.

We caught up with Fleming's sister at Wednesday night's police merit board meeting.

She says he's resigned, but not because of the charges against him.

"I don't know the officer's name but there is an officer involved in this meeting tonight (Wednesday) that was demoted unfairly and he is pleading his case," Rhonda Allen said. "And Glen does not want to injure his case in any way."

The merit board did not discuss Fleming's arrest during Wednesday's meeting.

The board is designed to protect deputies from politically-motivated firings.

