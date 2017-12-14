AG Beshear focuses on opioid crisis as he reflects on 2017

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says 2017 is the year the opioid crisis became very personal for him.

He witnessed its tragic affect first hand as he helped a man in Lexington who had overdosed in his car.

Beshear addressed the public Wednesday as he looked back on his office's achievements of the year.

He included actions protecting consumers from scams and children from sex offenders.

Beshear also singled out the lawsuits his office filed against drug companies for contributing to the opioid crisis, and the creation of a prescription disposal program, as both having the most widespread impact.

Looking ahead to 2018, Beshear says to expect more lawsuits against more pharmaceutical companies.

"They made billions, billions upon billions, selling a product that just ravaged our communities, yet they haven't invested the first dollar to help us rebuild," Beshear said. "You're going to see continued efforts even at the national level to impact this drug epidemic. Fentanyl and carfentanil are making it into this country in numerous ways. We can do a lot, a lot more to block it."

Beshear said in 2018, there will be an increased focus on protecting Kentucky’s veterans from scams, and a continued crackdown on child sex offenders.

