Smoketown residents furious over proposed liquor stores

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Smoketown residents are in disbelief over two proposed liquor stores near the corner of Hancock and Broadway.

"Seeing the signs go up across the street saying East Coast Liquors, I almost had a wreck right here on Broadway," Nachand Trabue said.

A parking lot is the only thing the separates the two properties.

"Liquor stores are a giant step backwards," Pastor F. Bruce Williams said.

"What we have to deal with in this neighborhood, would not be tolerated in other areas," John Stone said. "I challenge our elected officials."

It appears elected officials are listening.

After a series of letters and complaints, the city denied the liquor license for both A-Z and East Coast Liquors.

However, the business owners filed an appeal with the state.

Representative Attica Scott has written a letter to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in hopes of putting an end to the proposal.

"Crime will never decrease if businesses aren't willing to invest here," Representative Scott said. "If we have businesses like liquor stores, we're going to see an increase in crime."

The hearing for A-Z has been pushed to February.

East Coast Liquors will be at their hearing on Thursday, as will their potential neighbors.

"We're going to continue to keep fighting and we're not going to stop fighting," Trabue said.

The owner of the building where East Coast Liquors is located is trying to convince his tenants to back out of their plan. The owners of A-Z Liquors declined to comment.

