Neighbors get inside look at Swiss Hall development plan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A couple dozen people attended a public meeting Wednesday night about expansion plans for Against the Grain.

The popular brewery wants to convert Swiss Hall, a former deputy sheriff's lodge, into a bar and microbrewery on Lynn Street.

Swiss Hall is in the St. Joseph Neighborhood, on the border with Germantown-Schnitzelburg.

"It's got really cool history," Adam Watson with Against the Grain Brewery said. "We know it was a really great community hub and I think the pieces are still in place and can once again be a great community hub. And we happen to have the tools at our disposal to make that happen."

Plans call for a small bar with pub fare, a banquet hall, an outdoor beer garden and a microbrewery.

The original Against the Grain is at Slugger Field, on Main Street, in downtown Louisville.

