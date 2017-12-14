Neighbors get inside look at Swiss Hall development plan

The Louisville Water Company lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.More >>
The Louisville Water Company lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.More >>
A couple dozen people attended a public meeting Wednesday night about expansion plans for Against the Grain. They want to convert Swiss Hall, a former deputy sheriff's lodge, into a bar.More >>
A couple dozen people attended a public meeting Wednesday night about expansion plans for Against the Grain. They want to convert Swiss Hall, a former deputy sheriff's lodge, into a bar.More >>
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way.More >>
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way.More >>
Some Smoketown residents are in disbelief over two proposed liquor stores near the corner of Hancock and Broadway. And they're not going to let the stores into their neighborhood without a fight.More >>
Some Smoketown residents are in disbelief over two proposed liquor stores near the corner of Hancock and Broadway. And they're not going to let the stores into their neighborhood without a fight.More >>
Kentucky AG Andy Beshear addressed the public Wednesday as he looked back on his office's achievements of the year.More >>
Kentucky AG Andy Beshear addressed the public Wednesday as he looked back on his office's achievements of the year.More >>