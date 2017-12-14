Cost of fighting California's 4th-largest fire nears $75M

Firefighters are finally eking out progress on the titanic task of cutting fire lines around one of the biggest blazes in the history of California.More >>
The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
Firefighters are finally eking out progress on the titanic task of cutting fire lines around one of the biggest blazes in the history of California.More >>
The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
