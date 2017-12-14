Cheetos popcorn coming soon to a theater near you

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new snack treat is headed to a theater near you.

Starting Dec. 15 you will be able to enjoy Cheetos Popcorn at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide. The Cheetos-flavored popcorn will be served "mixed with crunchy Cheetos mixed in."

Regal operates three cinemas in WAVE Country: in New Albany, Clarksville and Shelbyville.

So, enjoy your new cheesy movie treat. Just don't wipe your cheesy fingers on the seats when you're done.

