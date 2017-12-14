Man creates Lego replica of A Christmas Story house

A New York State man built the movie's iconic home out of Legos.

A New York State man built the movie's iconic home out of Legos. Now, he's hoping Lego will sell a set based on his design.

Jason Middaugh said a family project turned into a crazy journey and could become a Christmas classic.

It started with his daughter's love for Legos. He built a model of the family camp for his daughter one Christmas.

With his wife's urging, he considered submitting the idea to Lego but wanted a famous and recognizable house. That's when he decided on the one from A Christmas Story. Soon after - the hunt for Lego pieces began.

Middaugh needs 10,000 signatures for the Lego review board to consider his idea. He's close with nearly 9,000, putting him one step closer to getting his "A Christmas Story Lego" set under trees everywhere.

