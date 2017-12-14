Cow corralled on interstate escapes nativity scene _ again

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A cow that escaped from a nativity scene and found its way onto Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is away from the manger again.
The cow, nicknamed "Storming," roamed off from the nativity scene at Old First Reformed Church of Christ Thursday and headed into a nearby parking garage.
WPVI-TV reports the Rev. Michael Caine tried to stop the animal, but the bovine was determined to roam.
The cow had escaped from the nativity and was found on the interstate just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Philadelphia police eventually boxed in the cow with their cruisers before walking it off the interstate and returning it to the church.
___
This story has been corrected to show cow's name is Storming, not Stormy.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It was a typical busy breakfast rush at the 5 & Diner in Scottsdale, AZ. But then a stranger ordered eggs and bacon and left behind a lot more than the $17 he owed for his food.More >>
It was a typical busy breakfast rush at the 5 & Diner in Scottsdale, AZ. But then a stranger ordered eggs and bacon and left behind a lot more than the $17 he owed for his food.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore >>
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore >>
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>