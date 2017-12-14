5 dogs killed in Muhlenberg Co. fire

Several dogs are dead after a fire in Muhlenberg County.

According to the Graham Fire Chief Chris Ford, firefighters received a call Wednesday evening, around 7:15, about a house explosion in the 2000 block of Harps Hill Rd.

Crews from the Graham, Greenville, Bremen, and White Plains fire departments responded.

When fire crews got on scene, the fire had spread from the house to the grass and adjacent field.

Chief Ford says it took crews about three hours to put the fire out.

We're told the family who lives there was not home at the time, but five dogs did not escape the house.

Right now, Ford says they are calling the incident "a structure fire which could have resulted in a few explosions."

Ford says the home is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation by the fire marshal.

