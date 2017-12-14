Gold coins found in Salvation Army holiday kettle in Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Officials say they found gold coins among the donations in a Salvation Army kettle in Florida.
A Sun Sentinel report says it's the fourth consecutive year that someone has dropped gold 1947 Mexican 50-peso coins into the kettle outside a store in Pompano Beach.
The Salvation Army of Broward County said two of the coins were discovered Wednesday. Another one was found Nov. 27.
Officials said all the coins were wrapped in dollar bills.
Each coin is worth a little more than $1,300.
Alyse Gossman, the Salvation Army of Broward County's director of development, says a donor typically purchases the coins after the Christmas season.
The organization says holiday donations in the red kettles help provide meals, shelter, clothing and social services to more than 25,000 people in the county.
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>