December 13, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
LIBA

Louisville Independent Business Alliance
hoLoudays Contest
Collect receipts when shopping local through January 2, 2018
Each receipt entered = one entry
Winner of a $1,000 LIBA eGift Card will be drawn on WAVE Country Wednesday, January 10 
KeepLouisvilleWeird.com

The Center for Women and Families 

2017 holiday gift card drive 
Target, Kroger, and Wal-Mart, VISA/MasterCard gift cards
Now through December 22
Drop off at any Republic Bank 
thecenteronline.org
502) 581-7209

