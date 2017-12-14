December 14, 2017

Holiday Safety Tips

Erika Janes with Norton Children's Prevention & Wellness and Maria Chapman, Prevention Coordinator with Kentucky Poison Control Center discussed toy safety and Holiday warnings for adults.

* Stick to age recommendations on all toys and games; toys for older kids can have smaller parts and can be choking hazards for little kids

* Button batteries are a choking hazard, they can erode in 2 hours, which can be fatal, if your child swallows a battery call poison control and take your child to the ER

* If you purchase a bike or scooter, buy a helmet too:

Bike and wheel-related head injuries continue to be a problem locally

Helmet is the best piece of protection

Make sure they're worn correctly (attached and properly fitted)

* How to prevent accidental poisonings with medications:

Keeping track of daily doses of medicines when traveling/hosting

If hosting, keep items and medicines in their original containers

If traveling, sort medications in advance in a pill minder

Never take other's prescriptions

Put away medications when visiting households with children/hosting children

Always read labels before taking any new medication

