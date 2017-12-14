Mother charged in death in 10-month-old son

The charges against Tina Schmidt, 35, of Corydon, were filed Dec. 13. The child died in late October.More >>
The charges against Tina Schmidt, 35, of Corydon, were filed Dec. 13. The child died in late October.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
A New York State man built the movie's iconic home out of Legos. Now, he's hoping Lego will sell a set based on his design.More >>
A New York State man built the movie's iconic home out of Legos. Now, he's hoping Lego will sell a set based on his design.More >>
Coming soon, a cheesy new treat is coming to theaters.More >>
Coming soon, a cheesy new treat is coming to theaters.More >>
The Louisville Water Company lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.More >>
The Louisville Water Company lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.More >>