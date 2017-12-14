Mother charged in death in 10-month-old son

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A Harrison County, Indiana woman has been charged with neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide in the death of her 10-month -old son.

The charges against Tina Schmidt, 35, of Corydon, were filed Dec. 13.

Court documents filed by the Harrison County Prosecutor say that on or about October 29, 2017, Schmidt placed her son "in a full-size adult bed, with one (1) or more occupants," resulting in the boy's death.

Schmidt is being held in the Harrison County Jail.

