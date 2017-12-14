AP: Rep. Dan Johnson’s widow says she will run for his seat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The widow of a Kentucky State representative who committed suicide Wednesday wants to run to fill his seat, according to the Associated Press.

Rebecca Johnson stated she planned to run in a news release to the Associated Press.

Rebecca Johnson’s husband, Rep. Dan Johnson, committed suicide just days after a report by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

An autopsy performed Thursday showed Johnson's cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Bullitt County Coroner David Billings.

In the news release to the AP, Rebecca Johnson referred to her husband's death as a "high-tech lynching based on lies and half-truths."

Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mike Cook said Thursday the department is providing a deputy for a protective presence at the Johnson home.

Cook said, “The family expressed some threats in the past.”

This story will be updated.

