Boil water advisory for parts of Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Sellersburg, the Town of Sellersburg Municipal Works announced on Thursday afternoon.

Residents north of Hauss Street and west of Highway 31 are under a boil water advisory. This includes the Silver Creek High School campus.

The advisory will remain in place for approximately 48 hours or until lifted, officials said.

All water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before it is used, according to instructions from Louisville Water. Drinking water should be allowed to cool before consumption. Water lines on refrigerators should be avoided until the advisory is lifted. You should also discard any ice in automatic ice makers or dispensers.

