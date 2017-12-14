Court date postponed for officer indicted in Explorer Program investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brandon Wood, one of the original LMPD officers indicted in the Explorer Program investigation, was back in court on Thursday.

According to the Commonwealth, discovery is still months from being complete.

The judge, who was ready to set a trial date, scheduled another pre-trial conference for March 14, 2018.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Judge makes ruling on whether LMPD chief must testify in Explorer case

+ Explicit messages revealed in 1,000 pages of new evidence filed in LMPD Explorer case

+ LMPD officer terminated 'immediately' amid Explorer sex scandal



Wood was arrested and removed from his job in October. The former LMPD officer is facing allegations of sexual abuse within the LMPD's Youth Explorer program.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.